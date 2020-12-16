Secretary of State to expand online and self-services options in March

The Michigan Secretary of State is expanding their online and self-service options and are expecting them to be available in March 2021.

Some of the new options include renewing standard and enhanced driver’s licenses and state identification cards at self-service stations and online.

Michiganders will also be able to request their own driving records online and add motorcycle endorsements to their licenses if eligible.

“This spring, customers will be able to do even more of their business with us at our self-service stations and from their homes,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said. “This is another way we are continuously improving the customer experience at the Department of State.”

The upgrades are part of the ‘system overhaul’ put in place by Benson in 2019.

Customers will have access to use over 130 self-service stations that are present in branch offices and other locations statewide like grocery stores to become an organ donor and request ID replacements.

All kiosks accept credit card payments while some do accept cash payments. They also offer multiple languages like English, Spanish, Arabic, and Vietnamese. Additional details and customer conveniences made possible by the technology overhaul will be announced closer to the launch. Access to online services and locations of self-service stations can be found at Michigan.gov/SOS.