Wayne County Cares program to help at least 12,000 county residents

DETROIT – While the application period has closed for the Wayne County Cares Program, there was a record number of applicants to receive $500 cash grants.

The program was announced last week by Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans to assist workers and small businesses most impacted by COVID-19.

“This pandemic has been brutal to Wayne County, just as it has been similarly devastating to

the rest of the nation and the world,” Evans said. “I am pleased we were able to provide at least some measure of relief to those who are struggling so hard to stay above water. The huge response we received only highlights the painful amount of need and how

much more we need to do to provide Wayne County residents the assistance they need during

this extraordinarily difficult time.”

More than 19,000 applicants applied for the grant, of which over 2,300 have been approved.

The remaining applications are expected to be reviewed this week and an estimated 12,000 applications are expected to be approved.

Funded through the CARES Act, the initial $4 million budgeted for the program had to be increased to $6 million due to high demand and 2,300 applications were received within the first 24 hours of the program being announced.

The program is issuing approved applicants who work in the food service, fitness, or entertainment industry, a $500 one-time, no-strings attached payment delivered on a cash card. Grant recipients will be notified by phone or email how to receive their grants.