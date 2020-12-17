Dearborn Heights educator appointed to the Michigan PreK-12 Literacy Commission

Community native and Crestwood District educator Zainab Beydoun-Jawad has been appointed to the Michigan PreK-12 Literacy Commission.

LANSING — Community native and Crestwood District educator Zainab Beydoun-Jawad has been appointed to the Michigan PreK-12 Literacy Commission.

Beydoun-Jawad grew up in Dearborn and has lived in Dearborn Heights for more than 25 years.

While Beydoun-Jawad has been an educator in the Crestwood School District for more than 16 years, she said she is excited for the opportunity to be appointed by Governor Whitmer to the Literacy Commission.

“I’m glad that our district can be represented,” she said. “I’m honored and I think this is really important.”

Beydoun-Jawad is the coordinator of compensatory education and holds a bachelor of arts in elementary education from the University of Phoenix, a master of arts in English as a second language from Spring Arbor University, among other degrees in education.

Her term on the commission went into effect Dec. 11 and will expire on Oct. 21, 2022.

“My understanding is that we will be working on a lot of different topics,” she said. “We will be working on assessments, accountability, parent engagement and of course literacy.”

Crestwood Superintendent Dr. Youssef Mosallam said he is excited for Beydoun-Jawad to have the opportunity as well.

“We are extremely excited and proud to have a representative from the Crestwood School District to serve on Governor Whitmer’s commission for preK-12 literacy,” he said. “Mrs. Zainab Beydoun’s experience with English language learners, early literacy and secondary literacy is not only going to make her an extraordinary asset for the state of Michigan, but will continue to assist the Crestwood Schools in moving forward with true 21st century literacy instruction and support for all of our students. It’s an honor to have someone representing us at the state level.”

Beydoun-Jawad said she doesn’t believe in titles; she’s going to work.

“I’m here to advocate for the students,” she said. “Kids are kids and we need to come together and look out for every student. I’m thrilled to come to work every day and our district is on a wonderful path. Everyone has a hand in this. I don’t believe in titles, I believe in advocacy. I hope to make an impact and learn and put in work and do what’s needed to make sure everyone gets what they need.”