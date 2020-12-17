State officials announce extension of food stamp benefits through December

Families that are eligible for food stamps or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive additional benefits continuing through December.

State officials announced that households that are eligible will see benefits on their Bridge Card by Dec. 30 with some households receiving payments on Dec. 21 but this change only applies to recipients who are not already receiving the maximum benefit amount.

This change will provide over 350,000 households with an increase in their assistance as additional benefits will be loaded as a separate payment from any assistance provided in November.

“No Michigander should have to worry about how they’ll put food on the table for themselves and their families, especially during a pandemic,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “That’s why my administration is working hard to provide some support to families who need it most. I will continue working with MDHHS to help every Michigander get through this crisis.”

The benefits are determined by the number of individuals in a household and more than 1.2 million people are already receiving SNAP benefits through the state. This additional benefit will bring all current SNAP cases to the maximum monthly allowance for their household.

Families are not required to reapply for the additional assistance but can check their balance on their Bridge Card at www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or call 888-678-8914.

“During the holiday season in particular we want to help families who struggle to put food on the table as a result of the pandemic,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “This additional food assistance is critically important to make sure Michigan residents have nutritious food to eat.”