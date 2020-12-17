Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon dies of COVID-19

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon was 65 at the time of his death

WAYNE COUNTY – Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has lost his battle with COVID-19. He was 65. Napoleon had been on a ventilator since late November.

“He was a beloved, iconic, and respected law enforcement official. He was progressive and he was old school,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “He was tough and he had a heart of gold. But most of all, he was a genuine, caring, and loyal friend and colleague. I will miss him forever.”

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) also made a statement about the late sheriff.

“This is a hard one for our Wayne County community,” Tlaib said. “He had a big heart just like his smile. I pray for his children and family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Sheriff.”

“Rest in peace Benny,” said Osama Siblani, The Arab American News publisher. “We lost a friend and a leader. Our sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the entire community.

Napoleon was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 19, and hospitalized two days later. His daughter Tiffani continued to “to enlist the prayers” from friends and supporters, and dispelled rumors of his death, just hours before news of his passing at a local hospital was confirmed. Tiffani had been actively updating the public on her father’s condition, saying last Sunday that her father “continues to improve”.

Napoleon was a Detroit native and a graduate of Cass Technical High School, Detroit Mercy and Detroit College of Law. He began his law enforcement career in 1975. He was Detroit Police Chief from 1998 to 2001 and replaced Wayne County Executive Warren Evans to become Wayne County Sheriff in 2009.

During his 11 year tenure as sheriff, he once unsuccessfully ran against Mike Duggan as mayor of Detroit.

The selection of a new county sheriff will now be conducted by Worthy, Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett and Wayne County Probate Court Chief Judge Freddie G. Burton, Jr.

Napoleon’s brother and Highland Park Police Chief Hilton Napoleon was placed in an intensive care unit after testing positive for COVID-19 in March, from which he recovered after 71 days of hospitalization.