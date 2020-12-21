Person shot during robbery at Fairlane Mall

A man was non-fatally shot outside of Fairlane Mall after an unknown person attempted to rob him, Dearborn Police say

DEARBORN – A popular Dearborn mall became the scene of holiday violence on Monday.

Dearborn Police Department says that at around 5:50 p.m., a person was shot after an attempted robbery outside of the Fairlane Town Center.

The shooting was non-fatal and the victim was transported to an area hospital where he is currently listed in temporary-serious condition.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown person attempted to rob the victim of his personal belongings as he was exiting the mall. The incident is still under investigation and detectives are pursuing leads.

“The Dearborn Police Department will aggressively investigate this brazen crime and utilize all available resources to bring those responsible to justice,” said Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad. “Reckless acts such as this endanger innocent lives and will not be tolerated. Please remember to stay vigilant and safe this holiday season.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to please contact the Dearborn Police

Department at (313) 943-2241. If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-

SPEAK-UP.