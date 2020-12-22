Dearborn Heights City Council remains at a stalemate in appointing a new member

Four candidates were interviewed for the vacant City Council position: Zouher Abdel-Hak, Mo Baydoun, Nancy Bryer and William Zurenko

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Despite it being the second time trying to appoint a new member, the Dearborn Heights City Council remains gridlocked.

During a special meeting on Dec. 7, the Council interviewed four candidates: Zouher Abdel-Hak, Mo Baydoun, Nancy Bryer and William Zurenk.

On Dec. 8, the Council held its regularly scheduled meeting but failed to agree on an appointment, with the votes resulting in a three-three tie between those members supporting Baydoun and those voting for Abdel-Hak.

Baydoun ran in the last City Council election and lost by roughly 100 votes; Abdel-Hak was appointed treasurer when John Riley retired earlier this year.

Councilmen Bill Bazzi, Ray Muscat and Tom Wencel voted for Abdel-Hak, while Council Chairwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell and Councilmen Bob Constan and Dave Abdallah voted for Baydoun on Dec. 8 and again on Dec. 22.

The Council will continue to bring this forward and vote until a decision is made.

The Council will revisit the topic in two to four weeks, depending on when it holds its next regularly scheduled meeting.