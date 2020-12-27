Trump signs COVID-19 stimulus bill

President Trump plays golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday, Dec. 27. Photo: Reuters

FLORIDA — President Trump, who has been at his golf course while a stalemate ensued over a $2.3 trillion combined stimulus and spending package, has now signed the bill into law.

The law will release $900 billion in stimulus funds as soon as possible, including those $600 stimulus checks Trump earlier wanted increased. Republicans refused efforts by both Trump and the Democrats to instead give Americans $2,000.

Not signing the bill by Tuesday would have meant a government shutdown on Tuesday. Eviction protections for millions of Americans would have lapsed later this week; more than 14 million people would have lost unemployment benefits and no stimulus checks would have been issued.

Advisers had urged Trump to sign the bill earlier in the week, as they did not see the point of refusing. Lawmakers asked Trump to sign the bill now and then have Congress follow up with additional funds. Money for vaccine distribution, businesses and the public transit systems and more was also on the line.

“Good news on COVID Relief Bill. Information to follow!” Trump said in a message on Twitter earlier Sunday evening, without giving much explanation.

After months of debate and grim negotiations, Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on a combined stimulus and spending package last weekend, with the support of the White House. But Trump stunned both parties when he later said he was unhappy with the bill despite offering no objections to the terms of the deal before Congress voted it through on Monday.

