CVS to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines to long-term care facilities

LANSING – With over 37,000 healthcare workers in Michigan already receiving the vaccine, CVS Health will begin administering the vaccine to long-term care facilities.

The distribution of the first vaccines is expected to begin Dec. 28 to nearly 1,000 long-term care facilities across the state.

The vaccines will be administered at skilled nursing and assisted living facilities that selected CVS Health as their COVID-19 vaccination partner.

The company is also expected to administer vaccines to more than 40,000 long-term care facilities across the country.

CVS has said that they have an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to eventually be administering vaccines to the general public at least 10,000 locations by early 2021.

According to a statement on CVS Health’s website, they are well prepared to distribute the vaccine to the general public.

“We have unmatched experience safely and effectively administering vaccinations,” the statement said. “In 2020, we administered nearly 20 million non-COVID-19 vaccinations – this includes more than double the number of flu shots given in 2019. We have also made significant investments in our cold chain distribution capabilities in preparation for the COVID-19 vaccines and our CVS Pharmacy locations are equipped to safely store the vaccines. Most importantly, our team of experienced health care professionals — including pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, and nurses — are skilled at administering vaccinations and look forward to playing a key role in helping vaccinate you when the time is right.”