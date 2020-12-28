Dearborn announces partial reopening of the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center

Having been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a majority of the year, the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center (The Center) is partially reopening.

DEARBORN – Having been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic for a majority of the year, the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center (The Center) is partially reopening.

Beginning Monday Jan. 11, 2021, The Center will be welcoming back passholders for some amenities.

The amenities being reopened are the fitness center, swimming pool, track, and gymnasium and will be reopened at limited capacity for individual exercise only.

Only lap swimmers will be allowed in the pool area and basketball and other group sports will not be permitted in the gym.

The Center will have COVID-19 safety protocols in place and the city has advised that health and safety conditions may alter the schedule.

The portions of the facility that will remain closed are the theater, art gallery, rock wall, baby-sitting room, hot tub, leisure swimming pool, and senior lounge.

The Center is requiring every individual to wear a face mask at all times unless they are swimming laps in the pool and capacity is limited to 25 percent.

The Center’s hours will be 5:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:00 a.m. until 6:00p.m. on Saturdays. They will be closed on Sundays.

Letters detailing options for membership fees will be mailed to passholders, but fees are being waived for the month of January.

The city said they are hoping to return to normal hours and reopen further amenities by March 2021, but everything is being based on the community health conditions.

Residents are encouraged to visit dearbornfordcenter.com or call 313-943-2350 for more information.