Lisa Hicks-Clayton announces candidacy for treasurer

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Having just been elected as treasurer, Lisa Hicks-Clayton has announced that she is running for re-election in 2021.

Hicks-Clayton was elected in November was to finish out former Treasurer John Riley’s term, which is set to end next December.

Hicks-Clayton said that she is ready to start getting signatures right away.

“I want to make my intentions very clear,” she said. “I plan to continue serving this community and hopefully the residents will have me.”

With the treasurer position, mayoral position and four Council seats being on the ballot in 2021, it’s going to be a big election year for Dearborn Heights.

“We have to continue to be professional; there are a lot of changes happening,” Hicks-Clayton said. “I will continue to remain cordial and professional.”

Having been a former Council member who has previously run for mayor, Hicks-Clayton said she is happy with her current role.

“I chose to run for the treasurer position because I was elected by the residents already,” she said. “I am learning so much and it’s such a great opportunity to continue to learn. I’ve also carried over what I stood for on Council over to the treasurer’s office with community engagement, communication and above all else, dedication to service.”

Hicks-Clayton said she is excited to continue what she has started.

“I’m very happy with how things are going and the team,” she said. “I’m very excited and it’s a group effort to ensure there are no delays in service, especially during the pandemic. I have some ideas going forward and want to continue to improve the service to our residents. I’m fortunate for the opportunity and thankful for the trust that the community has in me. Maintaining integrity is a top priority for me and I look forward to continuing to serve our residents.”