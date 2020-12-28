TSA announces new pandemic travel record

Despite CDC recommendations and COVID-19 cases still on the rise, nearly 1.3 million people traveled through airports on Sunday.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 1,284,599 people across the country on Sunday, many of whom were returning from holiday travel.

On Dec. 23, TSA reported 1,191,123 people screened and on Saturday, Dec. 26, 1,128,773 people went through TSA checkpoints.

Sunday was also the sixth day of the Christmas holiday rush that saw screenings exceed one million per day as many people began their travels last weekend.

The United States has more than 19 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 333,140 deaths.

The CDC had urged people to not travel for the holidays.

“The best thing for Americans to do in the upcoming holiday season is to stay at home and not travel,” Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC’s COVID-19 incident manager, said. “Cases are rising. Hospitalizations are increasing, Deaths are increasing. We need to try to bend the curve, stop this exponential increase.”

The CDC has also recommended people who did travel to get tested for COVID-19 one to three days before travel and three to five days afterwards and to reduce nonessential activities for seven days after travel.