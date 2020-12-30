Mayor Paletko passes away after complications with COVID-19

The Dearborn Heights Mayor was admitted to a hospital on Monday before passing away of complications from COVID-19 the next day

DEABORN HEIGHTS – Sad news from Dearborn Heights Tuesday night with the passing of Mayor Dan Paletko, who lost his fight with COVID-19, just a week after his 70th birthday.

“The City of Dearborn Heights is saddened to announce the sudden death late Tuesday of Mayor Dan Paletko from complications associated with COVID-19,” the city’s government said over social media. “More information will be posted as it becomes available.”

Not many knew of Paletko’s illness. The Arab American News learned that he was admitted into a hospital on Monday and passed away the next day.

Respects came pouring in over social media soon after the news.

“Dearborn Heights is saddened by the loss of Mayor Paletko” said Councilman Ray Muscat. “RIP Mr. Mayor.”

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Mayor Paletko’s passing,” said Treasurer Lisa Hicks-Clayton. “I pray for him, his family and friends. Please keep our community in prayer as well. He served our community faithfully for many years. God rest his soul.”

“I’m saddened to learn of the passing of Dearborn Heights Mayor Dan Paletko,” said Dearborn Council President, who recently announced her bid for mayor of her city. “He was a devoted public servant, and he will be missed. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the city of Dearborn Heights.”

With his passing, Council Chairwoman Denise Malinowski Maxwell will serve as interim mayor, per the city’s charter. That means Chair Pro-Tem Bill Bazzi will serve as Chairman of the Council. It will be up to the Council and the City Clerk to agree on whether to hold a special election for a new mayor in the coming days, or wait till November’s municipal election.

With former Councilwoman Lisa Hicks-Clayton now serving as Treasurer, this means there are now two vacancies on Council. The Council has been in a stalemate over the appointment of a replacement fro Hicks-Clayton, with a three-three tie over candidates Zouher Abdel-Hak and Mo Baydoun.

Paletko was known for his years of public service and active community engagement. For the past few years, a dispute between him and a majority of the Council over alleged misappropriation of city funds, among other allegations, led to bitter ongoing court fights.

Dearborn Heights, like neighboring Dearborn, is a large Arab American enclave, with two notable Arab Americans currently serving on its Council. Paletko enjoyed a strong relationship with this community, who payed respects as the news broke late Tuesday.

Paletko served as the Dearborn Heights’ mayor since 2004. He also previously served on its City Council and on the Michigan House of Representatives. He retired from Ford Motor Company where he was a financial manager. He volunteered his time at the American Legion, Volunteers for Income Tax Assistance and ushers at St. Linus Church

He leaves behind two daughters, Marie and Ann.