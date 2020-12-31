Dearborn approves funding for outdoor dining

With restaurants still being closed to indoor dining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Dearborn has approved funding to help restaurants. Photo: Mint 29

DEARBORN – With restaurants still being closed to indoor dining due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Dearborn has approved funding to help restaurants.

The funding, set for up to $200,000, authorizes the administration to work out a plan to provide tents, lighting, seating, tables, and heating in public spaces.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, Council President Susan Dabaja held a virtual small business forum where she took an opportunity to hear from Dearborn’s small business community and dozens of people shared their struggles and concerns with her.

Following the forum, on Dec. 21, Dabaja reached out to the city’s administration to explore options of supporting these businesses while also protecting the community from COVID.

The focus was to possibly secure funding for tents or igloos that allow restaurants to serve patrons while complying with MDHHS guidelines.

Councilman Mike Sareini offered the motion which was supported by Councilman David Bazzy.

With the offer from Councilwoman Erin Byrnes and support from Councilwoman Leslie Herrick, the city council also authorized the extension for easier and quicker approval for outdoor seating and dining through April 30, 2021.

A plan is expected to be presented to council in early Jan. and it is council’s goal to get this started as soon as possible while being as fair as possible and following all health and safety guidelines.