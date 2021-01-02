Dearborn reminds residents of snow ordinances, provides additional parking options during snow emergencies

With the winter season in full swing, the city of Dearborn is reminding residents of their ordinances while also providing additional parking in snow emergencies.

During snow emergencies in the city, vehicles that are parked on the street face tickets and fines and help limit the effectiveness of the plows.

Snow emergencies for the city are announced when three or more inches of snow is predicted and by law, parked vehicles receive $80 tickets as police do not issue warnings.

The city generally announces snow emergencies hours in advance to provide residents with time to move their vehicle to prevent a ticket.

With the city’s ordinance, police can issue tickets even after the snow emergency ends if parked vehicles appear as if they were not moved during the emergency.

While some residents do not have driveways and cannot easily move their vehicles,residents are now allowed to use parking lots at the city parks like Levagood, Crowley, and Ford Field parks, during snow emergencies, but must be removed within 24 hours after the end of the snow fall so that the parking lots can also be cleared.

The city has designated specific streets that residents can use temporarily during a snow emergency in the northeast and southeast areas of the city.

The streets they have designated are not the streets where people live and residents are not allowed to park their vehicles in front of their own homes in a snow emergency.

In addition to moving vehicles, residents can be fined for not clearing their sidewalks and driveways.

If residents do not clear their driveways and sidewalks within 24 hours of snowfall, they are subject to having to pay for the city for the removal plus an additional $75 minimum fine.

The streets with parking allowed have been marked with signs and are listed below:

Southeast Dearborn:

South End Parking Map

Eagle, from Amazon to Salina

Lapeer, from Ferney to Amazon

Lowrey, from Holly to Saulino Court

Westlawn, from Ve rnor to Burley

Tuxedo, from Ferney to Riverside Drive

Whittington, from Canterbury to Riverside Drive

Berkshire, from Industrial to Canterbury

Morningside, from Industrial to Wyoming

Riverside Drive, from Industrial to Vernor

Northeast Dearborn:

North End Parking Map

Blesser, from Maple to Oakman

Henson, from Maple to Oakman

Henn, from Chase to Williamson

Haggerty, from Maple to Calhoun

Paul, from Chase to Horger and between Schaefer and Hartwell

Hemlock, from Chase to Oakman

Donald, from Chase to Calhoun and between Reuter and Oakman

Alber, from Reuter to Oakman

Outdoor warning sirens are activated at the beginning of a snow emergency and residents may receive a text or email message from the public safety information system, call the snow emergency hotline at 313-943-2444, visit the cityofdearborn.org website, or visit the city’s Facebook page if they are wondering if there is a snow emergency or for more information on the city’s snow ordinances.