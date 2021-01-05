4,700 frontliners to get second COVID vaccine dose at Henry Ford

As of Tuesday, a total of 13,728 Henry Ford Health System employees have received a COVID-19 vaccine shot, including 4,305 at the Detroit hospital. Photo courtesy: Henry Ford Health System

MICHIGAN – Priority vaccinations for healthcare workers continue this week, with thousands of frontline healthcare workers at Henry Ford Health System branches receiving their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines in the coming days.

Henry Ford prioritizes vaccinations based on employees’ role and risk for exposure as well as their worksite assignment, and in accordance with CDC and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

4,700 frontline workers at Henry Ford will now receive their second dose of the vaccine. As of Tuesday, a total of 13,728 Henry Ford Health System employees have received a vaccine shot, including 4,305 at the Detroit branch.

The majority of Henry Ford’s 33,000 plus team members have been notified that they are eligible for vaccination and may make an appointment. The hospital system anticipates that every team member who wants the vaccine will have received both doses by the first week of February.

So far, no sever reactions to the vaccine have been reported by a Henry Ford employee.

There are 3,957 patients in the health system that have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 30 days; 27,837 have tested negative.

Michigan surpassed 500,000 confirmed case of COVID-19 this week, as Governor Whitmer called on the federal government to pass new legislation that contains crucial money for states, money that would go towards police and fire, emergency responders, Medicaid, higher education.

A total of 379,325 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been distributed in the state of Michigan thus far. This includes 34,075 doses to Detroit and 16,850 to the rest of Wayne County.

Dearborn has been on top of the list for confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wayne County for months, excluding numbers from Detroit which has been hit the hardest and reports its numbers separately. Daily cases in Wayne County have been on a very gradual decline, remaining in the 300s for the past week. The county experienced an astronomical spike of 1,546 reported cases right around the Christmas holiday.