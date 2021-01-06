Michigan to begin vaccinating people over age 65, preK-12 teachers, essential workers

Michigan is now entering the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

LANSING — Governor Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) officials announced announced that the state is moving to a new phase of vaccination on Monday, Jan. 11.

MDHHS is moving forward with vaccination of Michiganders age 65 and older and some frontline essential workers, including preK-12 teachers and childcare providers and police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers and jail and prison staff.

The state says that to date, 80 percent of deaths have occurred among those age 65 and older.

All counties can begin vaccinating residents over age 65. Seniors are urged to visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine to find local health departments and other local vaccine clinics near them that are ready to book appointments.

Eligible essential workers, teachers and childcare workers will be notified by their employers about vaccine clinic dates and locations. The MDHSS says eligible individuals should not go to any of the clinics without an appointment.

There are limited vaccines available in Michigan and there will be limited appointments available. As more vaccine becomes available, the state will be able to move more quickly through the priority groups.

“The more people we can get the safe and effective vaccine, the faster we can return to a sense of normalcy,” Governor Whitmer said. “I urge all seniors to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and that all Michiganders to make a plan to get vaccinated when it becomes available to you. And as always: Mask up, practice safe social distancing and avoid indoor gatherings where COVID-19 can easily spread from person to person. We will eliminate this virus together.”

“We are pleased to move the state forward in the next stage of vaccinations,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “These vaccines are safe and effective, and we especially want our first responders, teachers and older adults to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The strategy we are announcing today is efficient, effective and equitable, focusing on making vaccine available to those who have the highest level of risk, whether it is because of where they work or because of their age.”