Warnock wins Senate seat making history; remaining seat too close to call

ATLANTA, GA — In a historic Senate runoff election, Democrat Raphael Warnock becomes the first African American to be elected senator in the state’s history.

Warnock, a pastor who spent 15 years leading the church in Atlanta where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler.

In his victory address, Warnock vowed to work for all Georgians, whether they voted for him or not.

“The other day, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else’s cotton picked her youngest son to be a United States senator,” he said. “Tonight, we proved with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible.”

Warnock’s victory is a symbol of change in the state as it follows Joe Biden being the first presidential candidate to carry the state since 1992.

The other seat is still too close to call, with the Associated Press reporting Democrat Jon Ossof with 50.2 percent of the votes and Republican David Perdue with 49.8 percent of the votes.

“This campaign has been about health and jobs and justice for the people of this state — for all the people of this state,” Ossoff said in a speech on social media. “Whether you were for me, or against me, I’ll be for you in the U.S. Senate. I will serve all the people of the state.”

If the results are within .5 percent, there will need to be a recount to determine the winner and the results are still pending to be certified.

If Ossof beats Perdue, this will give the Democrats complete control of Congress.