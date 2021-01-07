Attorney General Nessel warns seniors about stimulus payments

Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding residents and operators of care facilities that the stimulus checks belong to the person, not the organization.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported that during the first round of stimulus checks, some nursing homes and assisted living communities were taking those payments from their residents, particularly those on Medicaid.

Residents were reportedly coerced into signing their checks over to the facility in which they were housed.

Nessel is warning seniors not to sign over their stimulus payments to anyone under any circumstances.

“If someone qualifies for a stimulus payment, it is theirs to keep and is not owed to the care facility where they live,” she said. “If someone suspects they are being coerced into signing over their payment, I urge you to report it to my office. We are committed to protecting Michigan’s vulnerable population and will thoroughly review any complaints we receive for wrongdoing and pursue additional legal action if warranted.”

While the AG’s office has not received reports of this happening in Michigan, her office wants to encourage anyone with evidence of a facility demanding a senior resident’s stimulus check to report it.

Those with concerns should report unlicensed care facilities to the Financial Crimes Division at 517-335-7560 and report licensed care facilities to the Health Care Fraud Division at 800-242-2873.