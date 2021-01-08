House Dems will pursue second impeachment of Trump, Reuters source

If successful, Trump will be the first president in history to be impeached twice

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Democrats are planning to introduce articles of impeachment against outgoing President Trump on Monday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency.

The move comes after a violent crowd of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. One woman was shot by Capitol Police that day as she tried breaching a highly restricted zone, a police officer later died of injuries from the riot, and 3 other rioters died of medical complications.

Trump and his allies openly encouraged thousands of followers on Wednesday to march to the Capitol, though later asked protestors to go home peacefully in the aftermath. He also said those that broke laws and caused damage to people and property will be prosecuted.

If the House is successful, this would be a historic first, as no president has been impeached twice. Previously, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had called on Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment, which would have allowed them to remove the president based on the charge that he is unfit for duty. But Pence is opposed to the idea, an adviser has said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump “unhinged” on Friday and said Congress must do everything possible to protect Americans, even though Trump’s term in office ends on Jan. 20.