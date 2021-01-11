Wayne County seniors can get COVID vaccines at area hospitals

Wayne County hospitals are ready to vaccinate seniors, who are being asked to contact their area hospitals directly. Photo: Rido/Shutterstock

WAYNE COUNTY – Wayne County residents aged 65 and older can now get COVID-19 vaccines at local hospitals, county officials said on Monday.

The plan is part of an overall move by the state to accelerate vaccine distribution beyond health care workers by adding people over 65 and some essential workers like teachers, as more of the vaccine becomes available. Seniors will get vaccine shots from their hospital systems.

People over 65 are encouraged to check with their family doctor to identify their area hospital or health system, or ask a trusted friend or family member to help them. Systems may also notify patients directly on how to schedule for a shot. Area healthcare systems have asked residents to contact them online or through a patient portal rather than calling over the telephone. No walk-up or unscheduled vaccinations will be accepted.

“We are directing our seniors to contact their hospital or health system to request a vaccine time,” Wayne County Chief Health Strategist Dr. Mouhanad Hammami said. “Hospitals will vaccinate seniors. Seniors should contact hospitals directly.”

“We know many people are frustrated about the slow distribution of vaccine from the state of Michigan,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “Despite these challenges, vaccinations are the most effective way to end this pandemic and I encourage all Wayne County residents to get vaccinated. It is safe and effective. We are working with our local hospitals to ensure we can effectively and efficiently prioritize our seniors for vaccinations.”

Dr. Hammami said demand for the vaccine is outpacing the state of Michigan’s ability to supply it to regional health departments. Hospitals and health systems currently have the most reliable supply of vaccine available. These hospital systems are:

Beginning Monday, seniors, teachers, and other essential frontline workers will start registering for COVID-19 shots under Phase 1B of the state of Michigan’s vaccine distribution plan. Vaccinations will be scheduled based on vaccine availability from the state. While seniors should contact area hospitals and health systems about scheduling a time for their shots, teachers and frontline workers should first contact their employers for further instructions, Dr. Hammami said.

For more information, go to www.waynecounty.com/covid19 or www.michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.

In addition, Detroit residents can begin scheduling appointments at the TCF Center, where the city is planning drive-through no cost vaccinations this week. Shots can be scheduled by calling 313-230-0505 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. The following are eligible:

Any Detroit resident 75 and older; proof of residency, utility bill or valid ID required

Any “good neighbor” 65 and older who drives a 75 year old to TCF; valid ID required.

K-12 teachers and support staff and child care workers; proof of employment, badge or employer paystub, required.