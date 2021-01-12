Superintendent Glenn Maleyko recognizes school board for service to the community

With it being School Board Recognition Month, Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Maleyko took time to thank the trustees.

DEARBORN – With it being School Board Recognition Month, Dearborn Public Schools Superintendent Glenn Maleyko took time to thank the trustees.

During the Jan. 11 school board meeting, Maleyko noted that this is the sixth time he has offered comments as Superintendent during Board Appreciation Month.

“As I reflect on the past year going back to March 2020, Board Appreciation Month means so much more this year,” he said. “Living through this pandemic has taught us the importance of appreciating the people and relationships we have in our lives. Thank you for the great work you do. I look forward to working with you in the next year. I know that we have some challenges and difficulties ahead, but I also know that we will persevere and we will get through it together as a team. I salute you all for the great work you do.”

It’s the board members’ responsibility to develop policies to shape the district, and the Dearborn school board is responsible for the third largest school district in the state of Michigan with an annual budget of $312 million, an enrollment of almost 21,000 students, and 2,700 employees working in 34 buildings.

Dearborn school board trustees also serve as trustees for Henry Ford College and evaluate both the superintendent and the college president while keeping up on issues and laws that impact students from preschool through college.

“In a normal year, this Board of Education must make dozens of crucial decisions that direct the education in our schools,” Maleyko said. “Since last March that task has taken on a whole new direction, elevated to a whole new level. Our board has been phenomenal in their approach to leading the district through the crisis. As superintendent, I truly appreciate the support and leadership our board has provided during the tough times in the pandemic.”

During the meeting, the board also reorganized themselves appointing Jim Thorpe as president, Roxanne McDonald as vice president, Adel Mozip as secretary, and Irene Watts as treasurer.

Mary Petlichkoff, Pat D’Ambrosio and Hussein Berry are also serving on the board as trustees.