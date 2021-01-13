City of Dearborn launches rent, utility grant program to protect from evictions

Families in Dearborn that are unable to pay their bills due to financial impacts of COVID-19 can apply to receive grants from the city.

Low to moderate income residents can apply beginning Monday, Jan. 18 to receive up to $5,000 to cover up to six months’ worth of bills through a new grant program offered by the city.

The Rent/Mortgage/Utility (RMU) Grant Program is federally funded and intended to prevent low to moderate income residents from being evicted from their homes.

As the financial assistance is in the form of a grant, there is no requirement to pay the funds back and payments would be made directly to the landlord, mortgage and/or utility company by the agencies administering the grant payments. Residents will not receive the money themselves.

In total, there is approximately $900,000 available for this program.

To qualify, individuals must reside within Dearborn and the combined annual gross income in the household, based on the numbers of individuals in that household, must not exceed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s annual income limit.

Residents can apply for the grants through ACCESS at https://www.accesscommunity.org/emergencyservices or the LAHC at www.lahc.org/cares.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until there are no more funds available and residents are only allowed to apply once through one agency.

Mayor Jack O’Reilly said the city is committed to assisting residents and allocating federal funds to prevent evictions can be a lifeline for struggling households.

“We know residents have lost their jobs or are making less in wages due to COVID-19,” he said. “The pandemic has taken a heavy toll. We cannot allow it to take people’s homes.”

More information on who qualifies and how to apply can be found on the city of Dearborn’s website at www.cityofdearborn.org.