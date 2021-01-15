COVID grants of up to $1,650 available to restaurant and other workers

The application period opens on Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. and will be available until Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. The grants are designed to help workers in the restaurant and other industries impacted by the state's gathering restrictions

LANSING — Starting Friday, grants of up to $1,650 are being made available for employees of restaurants and other businesses impacted by the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The Employee Assistance Grants are made available by a Michigan Senate bill and are designed to provide support to employees impacted by the MDHHS Gathering and Face Mask Order that took effect on Nov. 18.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association Educational Foundation is administering this grant program.

The application period opens on Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. and will be available until Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. The grants are not first come, first serve and the application will be open for submissions for the entirety of that 10-day period.

Employees working in the following industries qualify:

Restaurants

Hotels, Motels, Bed & Breakfast, Resorts

Bars

Food Trucks

Bowling Alleys

Theaters

Nightclubs

Golf Courses

Banquet Halls

Caterers

Casinos

Cafeterias

Other impacted industries

Applicants will need to submit their legal name, mailing address, social security number, date of hire, their workplace name, manager name, phone and email address. They will also need to submit a pay stub showing proof of employment in November (1-18) of 2020 or a letter signed by a manager, company shareholder or company owner on business letterhead stating the employment was impacted as a direct result of the MDHHS Gathering and Face Mask Order in November.

Those eligible who meet all criteria and submit a complete application will be awarded assistance up to $1,650. The award is taxable, but will not count as income against unemployment benefits.

An email confirming approval or denial will be sent via the email provided no later than Feb. 26. The payments will be mailed from the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Questions can be answered at 517-377-3938

Go to https://mrlaef.org/employee-assistance-grants.html to apply.