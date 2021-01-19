21 shipments of the COVID vaccine compromised due to temperature issues

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that 21 shipments of the Moderna vaccine were compromised in transit to Michigan.

LANSING – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced that 21 shipments of the Moderna vaccine were compromised in transit to Michigan.

The shipments were being transported by McKesson Corp., a healthcare distribution company contracted with the federal government to handle coronavirus vaccine and contained 11,900 doses of the vaccine.

Each shipment of the vaccine is equipped with temperature monitoring devices while in transit and the doses shipped on Jan. 17, had their temperatures reported as going out of range and getting too cold.

McKesson is investigating the cause and working to repack replacement doses to ship out, many of which were shipped by Jan. 18.

“We are committed to accelerating vaccine delivery as we work to reach our goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders over age 16 as quickly as possible with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said. “Although it is unfortunate that this vaccine will not be able to be used, we are pleased that the safeguards put into place to ensure the integrity of the vaccine worked. This is the first report of a vaccine potentially being compromised during shipment in Michigan and we are working quickly with the distributor to have replacement vaccines shipped out.”

“That frustrates me when I know we are in a race and every vaccine matters,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “But that’s not something that I could control. It’s not the state of Michigan’s fault. I’m certain that people who had appointments scheduled at facilities that were supposed to get those particular shots were frustrated because they weren’t able to get them. That’s part of the bumpy road that we are all experiencing nationwide.”

Vaccines are shipped to vaccine providers across the state by the manufacturers and distributors. No vaccine is shipped or distributed by MDHHS.