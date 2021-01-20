Beaumont opening two new vaccine clinics; expanding COVID-19 call center

Starting Jan. 20, Beaumont Dearborn and Beaumont Troy will open additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics at their facilities.

DEARBORN — Starting Jan. 20, Beaumont Dearborn and Beaumont Troy will open additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics at their facilities.

Beaumont has already administered approximately 32,000 vaccines and is prepared to administer as many as 50,000 per week if it receive enough vaccines from the state.

“We have the expertise and infrastructure to do so much more,” Beaumont Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson said.“Our top priority is to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible and help end this pandemic. We are so proud to be able to expand our vaccination efforts.”

With a limited number of appointments being offered to individuals who are 65 and older, Beaumont’s computer system uses an equitable, randomized process to select groups of patients with an active myBeaumontChart account that meet the criteria.

Beaumont’s goal is to vaccinate its entire patient population as quickly as possible.

In addition to the new vaccine clinics, Beaumont is also expanding its telephone call center.

The call center staff will help individuals without computer access schedule their vaccine appointments, navigate online scheduling and help to set up a myBeaumontChart.

Beaumont is also regularly updating its COVID frequently asked questions page to provide more assistance to its patients.

The Beaumont call center can be reached at 800-592-4784 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.