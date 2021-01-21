Biden issues mask, quarantine order for travelers coming to the U.S.

In an executive order issued by President Biden, masks and quarantines will be required for travelers returning to the United States.

WASHINGTON D.C. — In an executive order issued by President Biden, masks and quarantines will be required for travelers coming to the United States.

In the order, Biden is requiring masks be worn in airports, on airplanes, buses and other forms of transportation and people who arrive into the U.S. from other countries are required to self-quarantine.

Biden is also expected to codify an action by former President Trump to require a negative COVID-19 test before flying to the U.S. from other countries.

All U.S. carriers currently have some kind of mask requirements for passengers as well as many airports and transit systems.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests international travelers get a second COVID test within three to five days after arrival and that they stay at home or in isolation for seven days even if the test is negative. People who don’t get tested are suggested to remain in isolation for 10 days.

The new policy could subject passengers to charges as hundreds of people have already been barred from flying on individual carriers for refusing to wear a mask or getting into disputes with flight attendants and pilots when asked to wear a mask.

The new order comes shortly after U.S infectious disease chief Dr. Anthony Fauci pledged the United States’ commitment to the World Health Organization (WHO), including membership in a global effort to deploy COVID-19 vaccines.

Fauci addressed the group while underlining Biden’s efforts to mend ties with the agency that’s crucial to fighting the pandemic and confirmed that the U.S. will join COVAX, a 92 nation vaccine collaboration.