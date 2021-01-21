Michigan expands food assistance through June

The state of Michigan is increasing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by 15 percent until June.

LANSING — The state of Michigan is increasing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits by 15 percent until June.

The extension means that recipients will see an increase of 15 percent added to their Bridge Cards by the end of the month in addition to benefits previously added.

“No Michigander should worry about how they’ll put food on the table for themselves and their family, especially during a pandemic,” Governor Whitmer said. “COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our state and we must continue providing crucial support to families that need it most. I want to thank Senator Stabenow for her leadership in securing this important increase and for her tireless efforts to expand access to food assistance, which has brought relief to so many Michiganders in need throughout this pandemic.”

Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also announced a continuation of an initiative to provide additional food assistance to 350,000 families that allows for anyone who doesn’t already qualify for the maximum monthly benefits to see their payments be raised to the maximum monthly amount for their household size.

From January until June, the maximum benefits for SNAP recipients are $234 for a one person household, $430 for a two person household, $616 for a three person household, $782 for a four person household, $929 for a five person household, $1,114 for a six person household, $1,232 for a seven person household and $1,408 for an eight person household.

People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914. They can also ask questions by calling or emailing their caseworkers.