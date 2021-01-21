Westland man charged in assault of police officer with hockey stick during Capitol Riot

Michael Joseph Foy

WESTLAND — A 29-year-old Westland man who was seen beating a police officer with a hockey stick during the riots at the U.S. Capitol has been charged.

Michael Joseph Foy was identified by the FBI through news tips and footage provided by several media outlets that showed him swinging a hockey stick at a police officer who was on the ground.

Foy is being charged with obstruction of law enforcement, forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate or interfere with any officer of the United States, aiding and abetting and the obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress.

In a statement released by the FBI, the agency said it was originally tipped off to Foy’s involvement when it received a tweet that said, “This man is the man that killed the police officer. He hit him with a hockey stick over and over in the head.”

While there is no evidence that an officer died as a result of the attack, the FBI identified Foy in several photographs.

“These photographs indicated that the same individual carrying a hockey stick had been present both outside and inside the Capitol,” the statement said.

Foy’s Facebook page shows multiple photos of him at the Capitol on Jan. 6 with an American flag and a Trump flag draped over himself.

A YouTube video identified by the FBI shows Foy, “striking a group of Metropolitan Police Officers (MPD) assisting in the protection of the U.S. Capitol who had been knocked down and dragged into the crowd of rioters.”

In the video, Foy hits the officer for approximately 16 seconds before he himself is knocked down by another rioter.

He is the second Michigan man to be charged for crimes committed during the Jan. 6 riots and made his first court appearance on Jan. 21 in the U.S. District Court in Detroit.