Republicans look to delay Trump’s impeachment trial

Donald Trump speaks at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 20, before leaving for Florida on his final day as president of the United States. Photo: Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Republicans are hoping to delay the impeachment trail of former President Trump, who is accused of inciting an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The pro-Trump riot inside the highly restricted Capitol building led to five deaths, including a police officer. Many, on both sides of the aisle, hold Trump responsible for his part at an earlier rally in encouraging his supporters to act, while promoting false claims of voter fraud in the election won by President Biden.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has proposed that the Senate give Trump’s legal team two weeks to prepare for the trial and delay its start until mid-February.

It was unclear as of Thursday whether Democrats would go along with the plan or send the impeachment article over to the Senate on Friday and start the trial.

McConnell has said he wants to organize the trial so that the ceremonial functions, like the formal reading of the impeachment article, would occur next week on Thursday, Jan 28. McConnell wants Trump to have another week to answer the article by February 4, and the following week Trump’s team would submit a pre-trial brief, before the trial would begin.

There is broad support among GOP Senators to argue that putting an ex-president on trial is unconstitutional, though legal scholars say that argument does not have strong legal footing.

Trump has acquired at least one lawyer for his defense, South Carolina lawyer Butch Bowers, so Democrats could send the impeachment article to the Senate on Friday.

McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are in talks of a power-sharing deal for the evenly split Senate, and the impeachment trial negations are a part of this negotiation. Democrats are looking for a quick trial, as to not delay confirmation hearings for Biden’s new Cabinet picks.

Last week, Trump became the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.