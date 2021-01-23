Dearborn Public Library joins the “Read Woke Challenge”

The Dearborn Public Library is hosting a “Read Woke Challenge” until Feb. 20 to encourage community members to read “woke” books. Photo courtesy: Dearborn Public Library

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Public Library is hosting a “Read Woke Challenge” until Feb. 20 to encourage community members to read “woke” books.

The challenge was originally created by Cicely Lewis, a school librarian in Georgia.

The goal is to engage the community in thoughtful dialogue surrounding the themes and topics addressed in the books that focus on protagonists from underrepresented groups and/or challenge stereotypes or social norms.

Children and teens who complete the challenge will earn a free book and adults will receive a “Read Woke” notebook.

To complete the challenge, residents only have to read two of the books suggested by librarians or from the Diverse Book Finder at diversebookfinder.org.

Everyone who completes the challenge will be entered into a drawing for a gift card to a local business.

Residents can utilize Beanstack to sign up or visit https://dearbornlibrary.org/wordpress/read-woke/ for more information.



Mississippi-native and award-winning school librarian Lewis started the Read Woke challenge in 2017, in response to the shootings of young unarmed black boys, the repeal of DACA, and the lack of diversity in young adult literature. Her students were required to read books that challenge the social norm and give voice to the voiceless. Using this platform, she had inspired the nation to Read Woke with educators and libraries across the world joining in to the movement.