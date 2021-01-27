Dearborn Fire Chief appointed to state commission aimed at raising awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine

Dearborn’s own Fire Chief, Joseph Murray has been appointed to a state commission aimed at educating the public about the COVID-19 vaccine.

DEARBORN – Dearborn’s own Fire Chief, Joseph Murray has been appointed to a state commission aimed at educating the public about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The goal of the commission is to make the public aware of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

The Protect Michigan Commission was created with the purpose of increasing awareness, educating people about the vaccine, and helping protect the health and safety of all residents.

The commission will be housed within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and is composed of 100 individuals from many different industries, professions, and backgrounds.

The commission will serve as an advisory group to Governor Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS.

Murray and the other members of the commission will provide public leadership in order to emphasize the importance of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, identify any barriers to acceptance of the vaccines, and develop a plan to overcome those barriers.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve such an important role in our state,” Murray said. “The health and safety of the community is my utmost priority. Educating the public about the importance of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine plays a vital part in preserving that health and safety.”