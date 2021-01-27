Michigan GOP threatens aid for K-12 schools

Michigan House Republicans proposed a $3.5 billion coronavirus recovery plan but threatened to withhold billions to K-12 schools unless Whitmer cedes her power to local health departments.

The GOP would withhold the funds if Governor Gretchen Whitmer doesn’t cede her administration’s power to prohibit in-person learning and sports to local health departments.

Senate Republicans also rejected 13 of the governor’s nominees to state boards as a means of lashing out over her continued issuing of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Some Michigan school districts haven’t had in-person classes since March. That’s hurting kids in ways we can’t even imagine, and not just academically,” House Appropriations Committee Chairman Thomas Albert said in a statement. “The disruption of sports and other extracurricular activities also takes a major toll.”

Despite Whitmer urging schools to offer an in-person learning option by March 1, House Republicans want to entice public schools by offering up to $250 per student in funding if they commit to reopening by Feb. 15.

The House proposal came a week after Whitmer sent the legislature a $5.6 billion relief plan that would use recently enacted federal aid and state funds.

Whitmer proposes quickly allocating $90 million in federal aid designated for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

“Federal dollars for learning should not be used as a bargaining chip,” said executive director of the Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators, Tina Kerr. “A bipartisan vote of Congress sent $1.6 billion in aid to Michigan schools, and district leaders need that money to be appropriated now, without caveat or consideration of politics.”