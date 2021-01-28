Governor Whitmer provides economic recovery plan during the State of the State Address

Governor Whitmer delivers her third State of the State Address. Photo: State of Michigan

LANSING — In her third State of the State address, Governor Whitmer announced plans for the economy, roads and clean energy.

In the Jan. 27 address, Whitmer said that her administration will be announcing initiatives and projects over the next year.

“This year is about fixing the damn road ahead – finding common ground to grow our economy and get families and businesses back on their feet,” Whitmer said. “The Michigan Back to Work plan that I’m announcing today will help us do just that.

“We will leverage all of the resources of the state government to rebuild our economy back better, harnessing every economic tool at our disposal and working with leaders in state government, business and beyond to create an environment where entrepreneurs can create more good-paying jobs for all Michiganders. This is how we can jumpstart our economy and help families and business owners thrive in our state.”

Whitmer called on the Michigan legislature to work to provide local communities options to fix local roads and bridges after having announced the Rebuilding Michigan Bonding Plan last year that was set to create tens of thousands of jobs in road construction without an increase in gas prices.

This year is about fixing the damn road ahead — Governor Whitmer

Whitmer also announced the MI Classroom Heroes grants of up to $500 for teachers and support staff that are set to go out in February to offset expenses of educators.

In an attempt to engage with and learn from Michigan voters, Whitmer announced the “Fixing the Damn Road Ahead” tour, where she will engage with people across the state to focus on what unites us and improve communication regardless of their political affiliation.