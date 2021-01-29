Dearborn School Board modifies reopening plan

During a special meeting on Jan. 23, the Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education voted on a reopening plan.

DEARBORN — During a special meeting on Jan. 23, the Dearborn Public Schools Board of Education voted on a reopening plan.

The board voted to keep the current metrics for when school buildings will reopen, which includes improving to at least a D grade on the Wayne County Health Department’s risk matrix and achieving a 5 percent or lower positivity rate on the Wayne County Health Department’s weekly report.

Dearborn currently has an 8.6 percent positivity rate.

The board agreed that school will not resume in-person learning until both metrics are met, at which point the district can begin reopening the following Monday.

We have to stick together and continue to move forward in a positive manner — Superintendent Glenn Maleyko

The Monday after both requirements are met, the district will begin restarting face-to-face learning labs for small groups, including special education students, and all staff will return to work in the buildings.

In week two of the modified reopening plan, learning labs will continue.

Select grades would not start face-to-face, blending learning until week three, which includes kindergarten to second grade, sixth grade and ninth grade.

In week four, grades preschool, third to fifth, seventh and 10th would start the blended learning plan.

Remaining students in grades eighth, 11th and 12th would begin blended learning in week five.

In the blended learning plan, one group of students would be in school on Mondays and Thursdays while the other group would be in school Tuesdays and Fridays, with all students learning from home on Wednesdays.

During the days a group is not in the building, they will be learning online.

Busing and meals will be provided as school buildings reopen.

The board has not agreed on a start date for the blended learning plan.

“It was a great meeting,” Superintendent Glenn Maleyko said. “The board helped reaffirm and enhance our plan. We are hoping to get back to in-person learning and we know it’s been a tough year for everyone, especially our students and families. We are working on catch up plans as well. The board made difficult decisions, but they are standing with the science and the data. I think they are doing their best in advocating for students and we have to stick together and continue to move forward in a positive manner.”

The board meets again on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.