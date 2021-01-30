Local educator and herbalist promotes healthier choices in the community

All photos courtesy of Glenda Saad

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A Dearborn Heights health and nutrition educator and herbalist is promoting healthy living through education, and offering a popular herbal health product line.

Glenda Saad is a science educator who has conducted intensive research in the natural properties of herbs and other natural ingredients towards disease prevention and stronger immune responses for some time. Her product line came out of her work educating her local community in the benefits of choosing healthier nutritional options and avoiding the often-harmful processed products many families may turn to.

Saad is also a dental hygienist, a high school teacher and has taught a variety of health science courses, including pharmacology.

“I started on a path of herbalism over 15 years ago,” Saad told The Arab American News. “It was for myself and some of my friends, just to get my health and my weight under control.”

That path led to some big changes in Saad’s life. She began paying attention to food labels and ingredients, and understanding body processes like inflammation.

She began an Instagram page a few years back to educate the community, outside of her classrooms, about the things they put in their bodies or are exposed to and the myriad problems they can cause, especially among children. A good example is a recent successful legal case against Monsanto in California, where a link was shown between non-Hodgkin lymphoma and the company’s commonly used herbicide.

On her Instagram page, under the moniker “whitesugarrebel”, Saad breaks down harmful ingredients in popularly bought products and even posts recipe instruction videos. She also sells her own homemade herbal remedies for common ailments or for preventative strategies for illnesses.

“I had no intention of mentioning herbs on my page, but people asked me ‘what do you give your daughter when she’s sick? What do you do for ear infections or use instead of antibiotic?’” she said. “I made a very generic elderberry syrup and posted it on my page. I make something for my husband because he suffers from allergies and asthma. People asked me if I would sell it.”

I just want to help my community… Even if they don’t buy from me, the goal is to educate the community to make better choices — Glenda Saad

With people wanting to buy herbal solutions, Saad said she knew she had to use the best quality products, same as the ones she uses for her family. This includes using amber glass bottles, which prevents the herbs from fermenting.

After receiving lots of positive reviews and more inquiries for that first syrup, Saad would go on to create a herbal product line, under the name Rebel Berry.

The line features the Alexandria Immunity Builder for building immune cells, cold, mild flu, allergies, allergy-induced asthma and low iron; an Immunity Booster for cold, flu, upper respiratory infections and prevention; and Rebel Cough for dry hacking cough.

Her customers have been using the booster and cough for mild COVID-19 symptoms with positive results — as long as they are not in need of more intensive health therapies like antibiotics or steroids.

Her line also includes other items like a safe and effective chest rub. Saad operates her line independently and takes product orders online, but they are also bought through word of mouth among the local community.

“I just want to help my community,” Saad said. “I want to offer them the best there is. Even if they don’t buy from me, the goal is to educate the community to make better choices.”

Saad also offers coaching and has even accompanied people on grocery trips. Her clientele includes doctors and pharmacists in the community. Some doctors have also sent their patients to her.

More info on the Rebel Berry product line and education can be found on Saad’s Instagram page: instagram.com/whitesugarrebel