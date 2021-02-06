Crestwood Schools announces tentative back to classroom plan

In a packet emailed to families, Crestwood Schools presented its tentative reintegration plan for bringing students back to the classroom.

The letter attached to the packet signed by Superintendent Dr. Youssef Mosallam said that the district is committed to safety.

“Since March of 2020, we as a community, a nation and the world have been adjusting to ever changing dynamics due to COVID-19,” the letter said. “As a school district our focus from the onset of the pandemic has emphasized safety, consistency and enhancement of distance learning through increased and improved technology. We as a school community have followed through with these commitments by practicing what is in the best interest of our students and community.”

In the tentative reopening plan, the district would move to have all elementary grade levels back to school the week of March 1, fifth and ninth grades returning the week of March 8, seventh, eighth and 10th grades returning March 15 and 11th and 12th grades returning April 19.

“In order to ensure a safe environment for all students, students who select the face-to face/ hybrid instruction will be placed into two groups, Group A and Group B,” the letter said. “The instructional day will consist of live streaming instruction for students who are at home and who are in the classroom.”

All of this knowing that no matter what decision is made not everyone would be happy, as there is no perfect solution — Superintendent Dr. Youssef Mosallam

According to the letter, students cannot change their choice once the new schedule takes effect; and there are other rules and restrictions as well.

“If the in-person cohort exceeds 50 percent in middle or high school, we will have to schedule three groups,” the letter said. “We will continue with the plan when vaccinations through the Wayne County Health Department are completed. There will be additional rules and expectations for students who return to school such as but not limited to: No locker use, no drinking fountains, specific established times with limited students to use the restrooms, six feet of separation at all times, masks worn all day except when eating lunch, no congregating in hallways or passing areas, pre-checks for fever or illness, quarantine areas of school for ill students that must be picked up immediately, immediate exiting of schools at the end of the school day unless prearranged by staff, wearing of mask on the bus at all times and sitting as arranged by the bus driver, and restorative practices to support students to adhere to rules, but dismissal from face-to-face instruction can occur if students continuously defy COVID-19 regulations.”

Mosallam posted a video on Crestwood’s Facebook page emphasizing that the plan is tentative.

“This is tentative, it is not final,” he said. “However, it is a very solid construct of how we can, in the safest and most educationally sound possibilities, bring our students back into school. We wanted to get this tentative plan to our community this week because on Monday, Feb. 8 there will be a board study session that will be open to the public that will be virtual at 5 p.m.”

The meeting on Feb. 8 will be a question and answer forum to review the tentative plan and address concerns that parents may have.

Mosallam said that on Feb. 9 or 10 surveys will be sent to families to choose the hybrid learning platform or keep with the online learning platform.

“Upon reviewing all of my notes, speaking with many different team members and constituents, I brainstormed with fellow members of our team to identify a schedule that would work best for all in these difficult times,” Mosallam’s letter said. “Through this we had to take into consideration transportation, lunches, safety, childcare and what is the best learning environment possible with the circumstances we are all in; all of this knowing that no matter what decision is made not everyone would be happy, as there is no perfect solution.”

On Feb. 22 the board will vote on whether or not to adopt the reintegration plan.