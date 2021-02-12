Dearborn to offer small business grants

Small business owners in Dearborn who have struggled financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for assistance from the city.

The Small Business Grant (SBG) program allows Dearborn business owners to apply to have up to $15,000 worth of specific business expenses reimbursed.

Payments for the recipients will not be made to the businesses directly, but instead will be sent directly to their landlords, mortgage companies, utilities or providers of other approved services for reimbursement of their costs incurred over a six month period.

The funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applicants will be required to provide a statement of impact of COVID-19 on their business.

The SBG program is being led by the Economic and Community Development Department with direction from Mayor Jack O’Reilly.

“Our small businesses are a vital part of our community,” he said. “These grants will provide welcome relief.”

The program is federally funded and is designed to cover lease or utility payments that may have been incurred for up to six consecutive months.

A microenterprise, or business with five or fewer employees, can earn up to a $5,000 grant while other small businesses with six to 50 employees can qualify for up to $15,000.

Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis until funds are no longer available. There is a total of $1.3 million available for the program.

Applications can only be submitted online and all documentation is required at the time of application as late materials will not be accepted.

Documents required include a certificate of occupancy, 2019 profit and loss statement, third quarter statement for 2020, copy of lease or rental agreement or mortgage, and a copy of bills for which the grant is being sought.

The grant amount depends upon the demonstrated cost of monthly expenses times six and businesses do not need to repay awarded funds.

More information and applications can be found at www.cityofdearborn.org/SBGCovid.