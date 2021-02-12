Henry Ford Centennial Library and Esper Branch reopening with limited in person services

The Henry Ford Centennial Library (HFCL) and the Esper Branch Library are reopening for limited in person services beginning Feb. 16.

With strict safety protocols in place, HFCL will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. for both in person and curbside services.

The Esper Branch hours will be Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The Bryant Branch will not yet open for in person services but curbside hours will be Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

At both HFCL and Esper Branch locations masks are required at all times while in the buildings over their mouth and nose.

All visitors will also have their temperature taken and will be required to fill out a health screening form upon entry.

Building capacity will be limited to 30 percent and patrons will only be allowed in the building for one hour at a time.

Meeting rooms, individual study booths, the auditorium, Centennial Cafe, and quiet study rooms will not be open.

More information can be found at https://dearbornlibrary.org/wordpress/library-update/ or by calling 313-943-2330.