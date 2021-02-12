New options for COVID-19 vaccine sign-up in Michigan

Michiganders that don't have reliable internet access or prefer not to use an internet search to find an appointment now have phone options to search for a vaccine and sign-up. Photo: Steven Cornfield

MICHIGAN – Residents who don’t have access to the internet or who struggle to use a computer can now call the Michigan COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136, available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for up-to-date information about vaccine eligibility, safety information, and clinic locations

Local health departments and hospitals across the state have created sign ups, interest forms and waitlists, based on eligibility per the Michigan COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization Guidance and will contact residents to schedule appointments as supply allows.

Residents may also contact additional vaccination sites as they start to come online, such as local pharmacies like Meijer and others.

For residents that do not have reliable internet access, 2-1-1 has also partnered with the sate’s health department to help direct local residents to vaccination clinics.

This builds upon the existing partnership between the MDHHS and 2-1-1 for assisting residents with connecting to local testing sites. 2-1-1 is a free, confidential service that connects residents to local community-based organizations across the state offering thousands of different programs and services for people seeking answers.

Seven regional 2‐1‐1 contact centers manage Michigan’s most up‐to‐date and comprehensive database of health and human services with over 7,000 agencies offering over 36,000 services across the state.

Beyond scheduling appointments, MDHHS recently announced its partnership with the national education technology company GetSetUp. Through this partnership, the MDHHS Aging and Adult Services Agency is offering a series of sessions to walk older Michiganders through the Michigan COVID-19 vaccine website. The goal is to help older residents who are eligible for the vaccine find their local health department to register online for a vaccine appointment or to be added to the waitlist.