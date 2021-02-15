Beaumont updates visitation guidelines

Beaumont Health Systems has updated their COVID-19 visitation guidelines effective Monday Feb. 15 at 8:00 a.m. for all facilities in the system.

COMMUNITY – Beaumont Health Systems has updated their COVID-19 visitation guidelines effective Monday Feb. 15 at 8:00 a.m. for all facilities in the system.

Visitation will now be permitted for patients who do not have or are not suspected of having COVID-19.

Beaumont Health’s Chief Nursing Officer, Susan Grant, said that having visitors benefits patients’ health.

“We recognize having loved ones visit benefits our patients and helps our staff deliver the patient and family centered care that is at the center of everything we do at Beaumont,” she said. “However, COVID-19 continues to spread in our community. Therefore, we cannot lift all restrictions. We look forward to the day when we are able to welcome all family and friends without these COVID-19 modifications.”

Beaumont made the decision as inpatient COVID-19 numbers have declined and they will adjust their guidelines based on the number of cases in the health system and community.

For patients who do not have or are not suspected to have COVID-19 are allowed one visitor between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Patients who are at end-of life or being evaluated for hospice care are allowed two visitors, laboring women may have a support person and a doula present, and children under the age of 21 may have two parents or legal guardians present from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., one parent may stay overnight.

Families of babies in the NICU must discuss visitation with the NICU staff.

Patients with confirmed or pending COVID-19 tests are not allowed visitors except for end-of-life patients that are allowed to have up to two support people at their bedside, women in labor, pre-term labor, or requiring a C-section are allowed to have to one birth partner present, children under the age of 21 are allowed to have one parent or legal guardian at their bedside, and other extreme conditions that must be approved by clinical leadership.

Beaumont is encouraging their staff to continue to provide daily updates on patients’ health to key family members and continue to offer opportunities to connect patients with their families virtually.