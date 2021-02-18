Mayor issues appreciation for DPW; Councilman goes on a ride along 

Councilman Mo Baydoun went for a ride along with DPW employee Wesley Zain to help clear the streets on Tuesdays snow day. Photo: Mo Baydoun

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – With the first big snowfall of the season causing a snow emergency this week, one city councilman was ready to go along for the ride.

Recently appointed Councilman Mo Baydoun had recently spoken with Department of Public Works Director John Selmi and had mentioned wanting to go on a ride along for the next snow day, not realizing it was going to be the very next day.

On Tuesday, Baydoun joined DPW workers for nearly three hours, getting to know the employees while also watching the plows in action.

“I had a resident who has been asking about streets being cleaned and that’s why I had reached out to John Selmi to try to figure out solutions,” he said. “DPW is doing a great job but it’s hard to keep these guys because they’re underpaid. I want to find a way to get these guys more money. They need help. They worked tirelessly and they did a great job.”

On Sunday, Baydoun posted on social media advising residents to prepare for snow and when some residents reached out regarding their snow, Baydoun stepped up.

“I did go out and shoveled a few residents’ sidewalks on Monday and again on Tuesday,” he said. “I also shoveled a few of my neighbors’ sidewalks and made paths for the mail carriers. I am here to help the residents.”

Mayor Bill Bazzi also showed his appreciation for the DPW department.

“I am grateful for the leadership of John Selmi and the amazing DPW team,” he told The Arab American News. “During the treacherous snowstorm, the excellent service that they provided was felt throughout every end of our city. Not only did DPW make our roads safer for the residents by working 16 hours beginning at 3 a.m., they were also out in the frigid cold for hours fixing multiple water main breaks. This is the type of quality service that our residents deserve.”

In a Facebook post, Bazzi said there were 10-12 trucks running to plow the streets.

Baydoun said that he enjoyed the experience so much, he wants to do more.

“I’ve already received calls from other departments about possible ride alongs,” he said. “I want to help showcase other day to day operations. I want to do what’s best for residents but we also have to figure out what’s best for employees to help them work efficiently and effectively. Those trucks I was in were 18 and 22 years old. Whatever I can do to make things easier, why not do it?”

Baydoun said his driving force is making his parents proud.

“My father has been in public service for 35 years,” he said. “He was the first person I called when I was appointed to council and he told me, ‘do what’s best for the residents, always.’ I know that this community has my back and they know that I have theirs.”