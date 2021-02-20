Dearborn DPW Yard opens for household bulk materials

The city of Dearborn is opening its DPW yard on Saturday, Feb. 20 for free drop off of household bulk materials

The yard will be open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and proof of residency and a face mask are required.

The city cannot accept bulk debris from businesses, apartments or commercial operations and commercial trucks, rental trucks, utility or landscape trailers are prohibited from dropped off materials at the yard.

Also prohibited are materials transported on pickup trucks temporarily modified with wood planks to carry more bulk waste.

Residents are only allowed to have one drop off visit per month and may also be required to fill out a form stating the source of the bulk waste that will be verified by the Property Maintenance and Development Services Department for proper permitting concerning move outs and certificates of occupancy as well as permits for renovations.

Items accepted include furniture and other non-hazardous material from large move outs, dirt, sod, sand, concrete, bricks, firewood, logs and stumps, bathtubs, laundry tubs, sinks and toilets.

Fuel, tires, ammunition and appliances like refrigerators and microwaves are not accepted.

Hazardous materials are not acceptable for disposal either at the curbside or at the DPW yard and tires would only be accepted if a tire collection day were to be announced.

The DPW yard is at 2951 Greenfield Road, south of Rotunda.