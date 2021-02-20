Europe will redefine itself despite political shift in the U.S.

In recent years, leaders like Macron and Merkel have talked of an end to Europe's reliance on the U.S.

Despite the long-awaited political change in Washington as Democratic President Joe Biden has officially become the 46th president of the United States, Europe is unlikely to resume its previously unhindered reliance on its trans-Atlantic partner.

The four years of Donald Trump were rife with tension and strife between the U.S. and Europe — in fact, between the U.S. and its traditional allies, including Mexico and Canada. However, the strain in the U.S.-EU relationship long preceded Trump’s presidency.

Trump’s eccentric personal style — and often blunt rhetoric and action — was an indicator to Europe that the continent urgently needed to create its own leadership alternatives to Washington. Following World War II, the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 1949 and the collapse of the Soviet Union and its Warsaw Pact in 1991, the U.S. became the uncontested leader of the West and, eventually, the globe’s only superpower. These dynamics are now experiencing an unparalleled influx.

The U.S. commitment to the post-war paradigm was clearly faltering. Consequently, statements from Europe’s political elites in recent years suggest a massive rethink among European governments regarding their definition of the relationship with Washington, an alliance that ran the world for decades.