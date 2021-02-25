Whitmer visits Garden City Hospital, observes vaccination efforts

Governor Whitmer speaks with Garden City Hospital President and CEO Saju George on Thurs., Feb. 25. All photos courtesy of the Governor's Office

GARDEN CITY — Governor Whitmer traveled to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Garden City to observe firsthand the collaboration between the hospital and Wayne County to vaccinate eligible residents.

The clinic is located in the hospital’s Medical Office Building, 6255 Inkster Road, with services Monday-Friday, during appointment times of 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Vaccine appointments are based on vaccine availability and the hospital plans to continue to add more appointments as more doses become available. The hospital has begun to reach out by phone to those patients who have been seen at the hospital within the last three years and are eligible for vaccination based on current age guidelines.

Whitmer has been visiting vaccination sites across the state. Although only healthcare workers and people over 65 years of age are eligible for a vaccine statewide, the governor’s goal is to vaccinate 70 percent of Michiganders who are 16-years-old and older, as quickly as possible.

Whitmer visited Garden City Hospital in State Rep. Jewell Jones’s district alongside Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Garden City Mayor Randy Walker to observe the partnership between the county health department, Garden City Hospital and the Michigan National Guard. Gov. Whitmer and the other officials were greeted by Garden City Hospital CEO and President Saju George and staff.

“As I travel across the state, I am continually impressed with the partnerships happening at these vaccination sites,” Whitmer said. “Our frontline health care workers and the women and men of the Michigan National Guard are all playing a vital role in eradicating this virus once and for all. I know this past year has been difficult, but seeing this important work in action provides hope that we come out of this stronger. Until then I urge everyone to continue to mask up, socially distance and wash our hands.”

The county has administered a total of 206,250 doses of the vaccine as of numbers published on Feb. 23. That’s 132,369 first doses and 73,881 second doses. These numbers exclude the city of Detroit, which has its own health department and is vaccinating people beyond the eligible categories in the rest of the county.

As of Wednesday, Michigan has administered 1,994,310 vaccines. As part of a plan to increase access, the state is working to administer 50,000 shots per day through Whitmer’s MI COVID Recovery Plan, partnering with private organizations and health care systems like Garden City Hospital to create more opportunities for Michigan residents to receive a vaccine.