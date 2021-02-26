New TCF Banking Center opening in ACC Community Center on West Seven Mile in Detroit

TCF Bank is celebrating the opening of its newest banking center in Detroit with a virtual grand opening event on Friday. Photo: Oneika Mobley

DETROIT — TCF Bank is celebrating the opening of its newest banking center in Detroit with a virtual grand opening event on Friday.

The banking center is inside of the Arab American and Chaldean Council (ACC) Community Center on the city’s west side.

The facility will fill a gap in a location where the nearest bank is more than three miles away.

TCF Executive Chairman Gary Torgow said the facility will offer a full suite of products to accommodate the financial needs of customers who live within the neighborhood and surrounding communities.

“We are excited to be partnering with a wonderful organization on the opening of our new ACC Seven Mile Banking Center,” he said. “Which underscores our ongoing commitment to Detroit neighborhoods and revitalization of our headquarters city. We recognize that providing easy access to banking services close to where people live and work helps residents and small businesses fulfill their dreams. We are proud to provide the residents in this community with innovative technology solutions to enhance their banking experience.”

As a part of the grand opening celebration, TCF presented the ACC with a $25,000 donation to support the organization’s work with the community.

“It is so wonderful to have TCF Bank as part of the ACC Community Center and available for local residents to access easily,” ACC President and CEO Dr. Haifa Fakhouri said. “Providing much needed banking services alongside financial literacy education is a critical part of ensuring the livelihood of people who live in the surrounding communities. We are pleased to help bring these much needed amenities to our citizens.”

The facility is located at 55 West Seven Mile Road.