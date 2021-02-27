Andiamo Dearborn to close after 17 years, property bought by Arab American Businessman

The Joe Vicari Restaurant Group is closing the Andiamo location in Dearborn after losing nearly $3 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Andiamo website and Airick La Pratt Photography

DEARBORN — The Joe Vicari Restaurant Group is closing the Andiamo location in Dearborn after losing nearly $3 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After 17 years, the location will be closing its doors for good on Sunday, Feb. 28.

Vicari said that they are sad to announce the closing.

“We are sad to announce that after 17 years, Andiamo Dearborn has been sold and will be closing on Sunday,” he said in a statement. “This restaurant casualty is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic-related closures, capacity limits and ‘pauses’ that have limited our ability to remain profitable. The restaurant was completely closed for 24 weeks for indoor dining and limited to carry out only. The remainder of the year, capacity was restricted to 25 percent. This past year, this restaurant alone lost over $3 million and was no longer viable. We have offered our 60 employees the option of staying on with the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group at any of our other locations.”

The Royal Oak location closed in 2018 and the Sterling Heights location closed in June after its lease ended.

The Andiamo Warren location had its liquor license suspended in November for violating MDHHS COVID-19 orders.

The Dearborn location was listed for $3.2 million and was purchased by Abudie Beydoun.

Beydoun purchased the 20,000 square foot property in hopes to renovate.

“We will spending the next few months remodeling the facility,” he said. “Our hope is to reopen as a restaurant and banquet facility.”

With a dedication to the community, Beydoun said he will be looking to hire locally.

“We will be offering any former employee the opportunity to come and work with us once we reopen,” he said. “We will be looking to hire locally from Dearborn and the Dearborn area as well.”

The former Andiamo building can seat up to 184 people in the main dining room, 230 in the banquet rooms, 80 in outside dining areas, the Avenue Room can seat up to 24 people, and the Loggia Room and main bar area can each seat up to 50 people.

No tentative date for reopening or new name has been announced.