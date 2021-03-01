DTW gets award for customer satisfaction during pandemic

Customer survey results showed DTW improved in cleanliness of restrooms and terminals, wait times, passport inspection and safety and security. File photo

DETROIT – The Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) has been recognized for customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic by the Airports Council International (ACI).

The ACI rewarded DTW with the 2020 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for Best Airport by Size and Region. The award is one of the highest honors in the aviation industry. DTW shares the recognition with Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The award is based on ACI survey results which are use live research gathered from travelers at the airport. The surveys are conducted at nearly 400 airports worldwide. Quality of the customer service experience, including airport cleanliness, wayfinding and the courtesy and helpfulness of airport staff are assessed.

In 2020, DTW improved in cleanliness of restrooms and terminals, wait times, passport inspection, and the feeling of being safe and secure, according to the customer surveys. Travelers also noted the efficiency and courtesy of airport staff.

“I congratulate Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on their success in the Airport Service Quality Awards which represent the highest possible recognition for airport operators around the world and recognize excellence in customer experience,” said Airports Council International Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira. “Customers have spoken and recognized the successful efforts of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport team in providing a superior customer experience under very trying circumstances during the pandemic.”

Prior to 2020, DTW received other ACI honors, such as being named one of the best airports by size and category (25-40 million passengers) in North America for customer service in 2018.