Board of Review sessions for property tax assessments begin March 8

DEARBORN – Beginning the week of March 8, residents who want to appeal their property assessments will have several opportunities to do so.

The Dearborn Assessor’s Board of Review will be hosting numerous sessions.

The in person appeals will take place at the Dearborn Administrative Center (DAC) at 16901 Michigan Ave.

All visitors to the DAC must wear a face mask covering their mouth and nose and may be asked to answer a few health screening questions.

In person appointments will be available on March 8 from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., March 9 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., March 10 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., March 11 from 9 a.m. until noon, and March 12 from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m..

Walk in appointments during the time slots will be permitted but all scheduled appointments will be given priority.

Residents who wish to appeal their tax assessment are advised to schedule an appointment with the assessor’s office by calling 313-943-2140.

Residents can also appeal by letter but they must be received by the Board of Review by 4 p.m. on March 12 as postmarked appeals will not be accepted.

Written appeals can be dropped off to the assessor’s office during normal business hours from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, placed in the drop box in the DAC parking lot, or mailed through USPS, FedEx, or UPS.