Police seeking witnesses to fatal traffic collision

Dearborn Police are asking for any witnesses to a fatal traffic collision to come forward with any information they may have.

DEARBORN — Dearborn Police are asking for any witnesses to a fatal traffic collision to come forward with any information they may have.

The incident occurred on Feb. 27 at approximately 8:15 p.m. in the area of Greenfield Road south of Ford Road.

A pedestrian identified as a 67-year-old woman was crossing Greenfield when she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound driven by a 20-year-old man.

While the incident is still under investigation, alcohol is not appearing to have been a factor.

Police Chief Ronald Haddad offered condolences to the victim’s family.

“The Dearborn Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the victim’s family,” he said. “This is a terrible tragedy and we are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the accident please contact the Dearborn Police Department’s Accident Investigation Bureau at (313) 943-2246.”